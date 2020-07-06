Brad Pitt talking face mask benefits before COVID 19 goes VIRAL; Angelina Jolie sports one during LA outing

As Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11, were spotted wearing face masks during an errand run in LA, a 2019 quote by Brad Pitt about the benefits of wearing a face mask, even before COVID-19 hit, has gone viral.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made headlines recently as the former visited his ex-wife and their children at the latter's mansion in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. Moreover, onlookers captured the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star riding on his beloved motorcycle outside the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star's house. Currently, Angelina and the Brangelina kids are quarantining at her LA home and spending quality time as a family. Very recently, Jolie was seen stepping out with her daughter Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11, to run an errand, according to Daily Mail.

The two were seen wearing face masks and protecting themselves as the paparazzi spotted them. The 45-year-old actress opted for a gorgeous caramel chrome dress with brown Valentino sandals and a black Christian Dior purse. Vivienne was seen in casuals as she wore a navy blue shirt which was paired with acid wash jeans and brown espadrilles. Speaking of face masks, when Brad was promoting Ad Astra in Japan in 2, the 56-year-old actor commented on the usage of masks and their benefits before COVID-19 hit.

"I see someone in a face mask back there. When I first came here and I saw all the people in the face masks at the airport, I thought, 'That’s a bit paranoid. Why are you so paranoid?' And, then I came to understand it’s when you have a cold and protecting others and I think that’s so considerate," Pitt commended during the Ad Astra Tokyo Press Conference and added, "I don’t know why the rest of the world…I don't know why we don’t do that," as per MAiDiGiTV.

Interestingly, Brad's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston recently took to Instagram to share why wearing face masks was incredibly important right now amidst the coronavirus pandemic and that there really shouldn't be a debate over it. "I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this. BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their "rights being taken away" by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate. If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same," Jennifer wrote.

Share your comment ×