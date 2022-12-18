Brad Pitt to spend New Year's Eve with Ines de Ramon after 'mingling' at Babylon premiere bash?

Brad Pitt recently sparked romance rumours with Ines de Ramon and it seems things for brewing well between the two. According to recent reports, Ramon recently also joined the actor for his upcoming film, Babylon's premiere after party. As per People, Pitt and Ramon have reportedly been dating for a few months and were introduced by mutual friends.

According to People, the actor was seen hanging out with the jewellery executive, at the after-party for Babylon and the two were mingling with guests, occasionally with their arms around each other. Previously, People reported a month ago that the two "have been dating for a few months" after the duo were spotted alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre last month.

Brad Pitt's New Year plans with Indes de Ramon

Following their recent meeting at the Babylon after-party, it seems the actor also plans to spend New Year's Eve with Ramon. As per People, an insider has informed that the pair "are planning to spend New Year’s Eve together."The source also maintained that the jewellery executive is seemingly impressed by the Babylon star and added, "Ines said that Brad is very sweet." Another source spoke about their romance to the outlet, saying, "It’s not serious yet but he’s comfortable and they’re having fun together."

Ines de Ramon, the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley for three years. The former couple announced their separation in September. As reported by People, the former couple's rep confirmed their split and maintained that the decision of their separation was mutual and said, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time."