Brad Pitt wears George Floyd hoodie at Black Lives Matter protest; Alia Shawkat apologises for old racial slur

Brad Pitt joined protestors in Los Angeles to show his support towards the Black Lives Movement. Meanwhile, his pal Alia Shawkat apologised for racial slur in 2016.

Brad Pitt has stepped out to show his support towards the Black Lives Matter protest in the US. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, who has been couped up in his Los Angeles home since the Coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced, was spotted at a huge LA protest. The actor hasn't issued a statement reacting to George Floyd's death. However, he made it loud and clear that he wants justice for the African-American citizen by sporting a hoodie with Floyd's name on it.

An onlooker present at the venue told Daily Mail that the actor rode into the protest on his BMW motorbike and hid his identity with his crash helmet. However, an Eagle-eyed fan spotted the actor outside the Grauman's Chinese Theater. Protester Aree Khodai told the international website, "We saw Brad was on his bike not long after the protest started around 4 pm. There was moments of walking and then we would stop and we saw him turning his bike around at Hollywood and Highland. He was on his bike the entire time and was wearing a George Floyd hoodie. He was there for the right reasons, he wasn't trying to draw attention to himself. He seemed into it and seemed inspired, it was so beautiful of him to be there."

The onlooker added that Brad was in high spirits. He was as involved in the movement as any other protestor at the march. Every time the march stopped, the actor reportedly "tried to listen in to what speakers were saying." Khodai also said, "At one point he had his mask off and was smiling, he seemed very happy and you knew instantly it was Brad from his smile."

While Brad stepped out to show his support towards the movement, his pal and rumoured girlfriend Alia Shawkat issued an apology for a racial slur in 2016. During a South By Southwest interview back in 2016, Alia dropped the "N" word. The quote from the interview reads, "I mean, everyone was so excited when we all came back, like we were all in the penthouse together and everyone was looking around like, ’n—- we made it.’ You know what I mean?”

The clip resurfaced recently and took the rounds of the internet. The Arrested Development star took to Instagram and apologised for the statement. She said she takes full responsibility for the incident and regrets using the word. She said she realises the importance of being hyper-vigilant.

“I am writing this to address a video of me quoting a song with the n-word in it as part of an interview 4 years ago. I am deeply sorry and take full responsibility. … I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history to black people, as it was never a word to be used by someone who is not black. I have been learning so much about what it truly means to be an ally. The voices of black people must be amplified and heard clearly. As an Arabic woman, who can pass for white, I’m working hard to process this nuanced access I’ve been afforded and I realize how important it is to be hyper vigilant in the spaces I exist in," Alia's statement reads.

Brad and Alia have been in the news for their close bond. While the actor has been loud and clear that there is nothing more than friendship between the two stars, fans have been speculating their relationship. Amid the lockdown, reports have been suggesting that Alia has been spending time at Brad's home. "They’re cooking a lot together too. Brad’s actually a great cook, so he’s really impressing Alia with his chef skills," the source told New Idea.

They are looking at "Brad's collection of art books, checking out museums online, seeing old films," when they are together. Paparazzi have also spotted the actress in Brad's neighborhood on and off during this lockdown.

As for George Floyd's death, several Hollywood stars joined his family at the African-American citizen's funeral.

