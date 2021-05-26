Brad Pitt WINS joint custody of kids with Angelina Jolie post court war; Angie did everything to prevent this

In Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s messy custody battle, the judge has finally revealed his final decision. Scroll down to know what he decided.

After a messy custody battle and divorce, we have new details on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s custody case and the final ruling. According to Page Six, Judge John Ouderkirk took the final call after listening to months of testimonies from child services professionals who interview the couple and their kids.

Reports via Page Six further revealed that Brad has been awarded joint custody of the couple’s kids after fighting in court for more time with them. Earlier today, Angelina’s latest court documents were revealed that seem to fight this decision. Jolie stated that the judge allegedly has a business relationship with one of Brad‘s attorneys and he failed to provide a fair trial to her. “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” according to the filing in California’s Second District Court of Appeal (via the AP). The Maleficent actress also stated that the judge “has failed to adequately consider” that it could be against the best interest of the kids if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence.

“There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge,” a source told Page Six about the custody ruling. “Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids – and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this.”

“This trial lasted for several months and there were a f–k ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this,” the source added. The duo is parents to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

