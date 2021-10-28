Brad Pitt's appeal for review in custody case with Angelina Jolie DENIED by California Supreme Court

In Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle, California's Supreme Court on Wednesday, rejected Pitt's appeal to review the case after Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified, voiding previous ruling that granted Pitt more time with the duo's five minor children. The court decision said, "Petition for review & application for stay denied."

As reported by People, the custody arrangement between Jolie and Pitt now adheres to November 2018 agreement regarding their minor children, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. After Wednesday's ruling, Jolie's legal counsel made a statement saying, "Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children's wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior", via People.

Also, Pitt's spokesperson informed USA Today, "We will continue to do everything that’s legally necessary based on the detailed findings of the independent experts."



After the recent development, Angelina and Brad's custody fight over their five minor children, which seemed to have been nearing an end, is likely to start over with a new judge.

The California Supreme Court's decision to not review Pitt's appeal was in regards to the major victory achieved by Jolie in July after Judge Ouderkirk was disqualified for "failure to make mandatory disclosures" about other legal proceedings involving Pitt's legal counseling. Jolie's team had argued that Ouderkirk, who was serving as the couple's private judge, could be biased in his rulings considering he failed to disclose continuing or new cases Pitt's attorneys had hired him to oversee.

However, Pitt's legal team had argued that Jolie was aware of Ouderkirk's professional history with Pitt's counsel from before.

