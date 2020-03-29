Brad Pitt's ex wife Angelina Jolie and Maddox ‘terrifying’ Coronavirus scare?

A new report suggests that Angelina Jolie is "terrifying" Coronavirus scare. The claims come amid Maddox Jolie-Pitt's return from South Korea.

It was recently reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt returned to the US. The 18-year-old lad is a student at Yonsei University, South Korea, and returned home after classes were cancelled due to Coronavirus. While People reported that the star kid is focusing on his Korean and Russian studies. Maddox is also spending time with Angie his siblings, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. While the family is keeping a low profile, a report claims Angelina in terrifying coronavirus fear.

As per a dubious headline published by New Idea, the magazine wants readers to believe "Angelina Jolie in terrifying coronavirus scare." However, the report mentions nothing about it. Instead, the story talks about Maddox return from South Korea and looks back at the time when Angelina flew to Seoul to drop him off. The misleading headline obviously means the actress is not fearing Covid-19.

Meanwhile, E! News has reported Angelina is having a blast with her children at home. "All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits," a source told the outlet. The insider explained the children are focusing on their "schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner." Given that the children are homeschooled, it wasn't difficult for them to adjust to the current situation.

While they are practicing social distancing, Angelina recently revealed she has donated USD 1 million towards Coronavirus relief work. The Eternals star donated the money to No Kid Hungry. Read more here: Angelina Jolie donates a WHOPPING sum to help Covid 19 affected kids amid Brad Pitt custody battle rumours

