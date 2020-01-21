Brad Pitt's famous ex believes Jennifer Aniston deserved her SAG Awards 2020 win; FIND OUT

Jennifer Aniston shared two gorgeous before and after photos post winning her SAG Awards on Instagram. Read below to know which of Brad Pitt's famous exes commented lovely words for The Morning Show star.

Jennifer Aniston had the time of her life as she was the scene-stealer at the recently held SAG Awards 2020. Yes, she had the reunion of the year with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, but the 50-year-old actress also took home a prestigious Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. Post her big win, Jennifer took to her Instagram page, which is boasting with 24.8 million followers, and shared two before and after photos, post her SAG Awards 2020 win.

Her SAG Awards 2020 look took us back to the 90s era as the Friends star adorned a gorgeous white slip dress from Dior's archives. In the first picture, we see Jennifer adorned in her gown lying flat back in her car so as to not leave any creases on her beautiful attire. In the other snap, we see her Actor status lying on top of her picturesque bathtub while her dress and black strappy heels rest on the sidelines.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's IG post below:

Jennifer wrote, "No wrinkles... harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!"

In Chandler Bing's wise words, could we be any more in love with Jennifer Aniston!

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston finally reunite and give us the PHOTO of the year

Many celebrities commented on Aniston's IG post congratulating her on the huge win. While bestie Courteney Cox wrote, "So proud of you! And you're gorgeous." On the other hand, a very famous ex of Brad's, Gwyneth Paltrow too commented on Jennifer's post writing, "So deserved."

We can't help but agree with Gwen here!

Read More