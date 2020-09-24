Brad Pitt's GF Nicole Poturalski, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner shower Gigi Hadid & baby ZiGi with love

Brad Pitt's reported girlfriend Nicole Poturalski joined Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and many other Hollywood stars to shower Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik with love as they welcome their baby ZiGi.

From supermodel to super mom! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their little baby girl over the weekend. The model and the former One Direction crooner announced the arrival of Baby ZiGi on social media earlier today. While the couple hasn't revealed the name of the baby yet, they did share a photo of the little one holding on to Zayn's finger. Soon, the couple was showered with love and wishes from fans and their friends. Brad Pitt's reported ladylove Nicole Poturalski was all hearts as she double-tapped on Gigi's photo announcing her daughter's arrival.

Kendall Jenner and Zendaya followed Nicole's footsteps and double tapped on Gigi's photo to show her some love. Model Hailey Bieber took to the comments section to welcome the little one. "Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys," she wrote, adding numerous red heart emojis. Emily Ratajkowski also celebrated baby ZiGi's arrival and congratulated the couple. "Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!!" she commented. Olivia Culpo commented, "Ahhhh!!!!! HUGE congrats!!!!! I can’t wait to meet this angel." Kourtney Kardashian dropped a bunch of heart emojis, showering her love on the couple and the baby. Nina Dobrev also showered the couple with love by posting a series of heart emojis in the comments section. Ashley Tisdale commented, "So happy for you."

Gigi's father Mohammed Hadid joined the model's friends and fans to congratulate the couple. He wrote, "Congrats .. Jido’s heart belongs to you.. baby girl." Just last week, Papa Hadid penned a heartwarming note addressing his granddaughter. Read it here: Mohamed Hadid pens an emotional letter to Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's daughter; Fans convinced baby ZiGi is here

Announcing that arrival of their daughter, Zayn said, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful," before adding, "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together." Meanwhile, Gigi said, Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

Check out the posts below:

Congratulations to the couple! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik REVEALS why he wants to introduce his and Gigi Hadid's daughter to Harry Potter books

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×