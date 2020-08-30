  1. Home
Brad Pitt's GF Nicole Poturalski is in an open marriage & has a son from the wedlock; Meet the model's husband

Brad Pitt has found a new lady love. The actor is reportedly dating German model Nicole Poturalski. It is now reported that she is in an "open marriage" and even has a son from the wedding.
Just when we thought we have come to terms with Brad Pitt's new ladylove, a new development has dropped our jaws yet again. For the unversed, earlier this week, it was reported that Brad is dating German model Nicole Poturalski. It was previously claimed that Brad and Nicole have been dating for nine months now. In the latest updates, it is reported that Nicole is married and is in an open relationship with her husband. That's not all! She also has a son from the marriage. 

According to Daily Mail, the model is married to restauranteur Roland Mary. The hotelier owns a Berlin celeb spot Borchardt. The restaurant is reportedly one of Brad's favourite place. Apparently, Brad met Nicole in August 2019 when he was in Berlin to promote Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The model has been married to Roland for eight years now and together, they have a seven-year-old son from the "open marriage." 

A source told the UK publication that Roland "is a very philosophical guy" and "is not interested in negativity or jealousy." The insider added, "They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage." The couple's wedding details come as Brad was spotted with Nicole at Le Castellet airport near Marseille in the South of France. The new couple headed to  Chateau Miraval, where he married his second wife Angelina Jolie. The actor still owns the property with his ex-wife. 

What do you think of Brad and Nicole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :Daily MailGetty Images

