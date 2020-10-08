Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski bats for 'Turmeric Latte' & our desi heart tries to control the tears

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski took to her Instagram and revealed she was having "turmeric latte" on the go and our Indian hearts couldn't handle it.

Nicole Poturalski's Instagram is everything her fans want. It provides a great blend of her work life, her personal life and sometimes, it also is a spot for warm comebacks. For the unversed, we are referring to the time she replied to a troll who accused her and Brad Pitt of showing Angelina Jolie hate. However, at the end of the day, our hearts are Indian and we couldn't help but stop ourselves from bursting into tears when she took to her Instagram Stories to bat for "turmeric latte".

"Turmeric latte to go. So easy so good for you," Nicole captioned the video pouring the drink into her glass. Now, now, don't get us wrong. We are glad that she is spreading the benefits of the health drink. But it is the term "turmeric latte" that has us feeling emotional. After all, the fancy latte is basically haldi doodh (turmeric milk), the OG health drink from India. Anyway, the silver lining here is that at least Nicole enjoys it and urges everyone to have it. We know we've had our share of it this year. Thanks, COVID-19.

Check out Nicole's story below:

Haldi doodh or Turmeric Latte, what would you call the drink? Let us know in the comments below.

Apart from promoting the drink, Nicole shared a bunch of photos flaunting her derrière. Nicole sported a backless blue body-hugging bodycon in the shot. She let her hair down and embraced the sun coming into the room. She shared the photos with the butterfly emoji. Check out the photos below:

