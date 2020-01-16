Brad Pitt's latest ad campaign has a STYLISH Jennifer Aniston connection; Find Out

Making us swoon over his monochrome pictures and videos, Brad is as effortless as in this new campaign. Read on to know more.

Brad Pitt is getting us through the week. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor turned up the heat when he recently walked the red carpet for Golden Globes 2020. And the the superstar did just that recently when he posed for the camera for Brioni's Spring/Summer 2020 'Tailoring Legends' advertising campaign. Making us swoon over his monochrome pictures and videos, Brad is effortless in this new campaign. But what has caught our eye more than ever, is that Brad's entire campaign styling was done by Jennifer Aniston's stylists.

Yes, you heard that right! The exes were styled by stylists Nina and Clare for their respective events. Popularly known as Nina and Clare, the stylists took to Instagram to share Brad's latest campaign look and we simply cannot admiring the actor's looks in some fine clothing. Fans were ecstatic over Brad's new photos as they left love struck emojis in the comments section.

Incidentally, for the Golden Globes 2020, Brad was also styled by Nina and Clare. Whereas, his former wife, Jennifer Aniston was also styled by Nina and Clare. The former lovers appeared for the awards night in black. While Brad looked dapper in smart tux, Jen looked stunning in a black strapless gown which she couple with a set of stunning diamonds. The Friends alum's stylists later had shared some behind-the scenes footage which gave fans a sneak peek about how Jen's outfit came through.

Check out some of Nina and Clare's pictures below:

Read More