Brad Pitt's lawyer responds to the actor's 'misrepresentation' after Angelina Jolie's abuse claims

Brad Pitt's lawyer, Anne Kiley spoke to Page Six and maintained that the actor won't be taking responsibility for anything he didn't do after Jolie's recent abuse allegations . Kiley further added that the actor has owned everything he is responsible for "unlike the other side." After Angelin's new court documents detailed the abuse allegations against Pitt, the actor's spokesperson responded to the same calling them untrue.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in the headlines for their ongoing legal battle. After recent court documents showed Angelina Jolie accusing her ex-husband of a choking and striking incident involving their kids during their 2016 private plane ride, the actor's lawyer has now spoken out about the same and referred to it as "personal attack."

Brad Pitt on the receiving end of 'personal attack'

Brad's lawyer further told Page Six that the actor has been on the receiving end of every type of "personal attack and misrepresentation." The lawyer also maintained that despite what has been claimed by the "other side" referring to Jolie, the public authorities so far have taken independent decisions and also added that the Bullet Train star will continue to respond in court like he has till now.

Angelina Jolie's allegations

Angelina Jolie revealed details about the former couple's 2016 plane ride to Los Angeles following which within three days, the actress filed for divorce from Pitt. The court documents as reported by CNN have revealed the actress' claims about Brad choking one of their kids and striking another while being in a drunken state. Jolie has also claimed that at one point he grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall. Although FBI documents released in August revealed that no criminal charges were filed against Pitt following the incident after reportedly all parties agreed for the same.

The former couple who tied the knot in August 2014 share six children, Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. While the duo has been declared legally single in 2019, their divorce and custody battle is yet to be finalised.

