Brad Pitt's legal camp hits back at Angelina Jolie for removal of judge from divorce case as he married them

Brad Pitt's legal team has filed papers of their own against Angelina Jolie's request for the replacement of private judge John W. Ouderkirk from the ex-couple's ongoing divorce case. Read below to know what the papers said as a counter-response to Jolie's request.

It seemed as though the quarantine period was like 'white flag' moment between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who split in September 2016. Thanks to reported family therapy sessions, the bridges burnt were slowly walking towards an amicable reconciliation of sorts. Moreover, Pitt was spotted on various occasions outside Jolie's Los Feliz mansion to visit their kids. However, when it comes to their divorce case, the animosity still remains. Recently, Angelina petitioned for their private judge John W. Ouderkirk to be removed from their ongoing case because of his prior working relationship with Brad's attorney Anne C. Kiley.

In the papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the 45-year-old actress asked for the replacement of Judge Ouderkirk claiming that he wasn't forthcoming about the cases he's worked on which involved Kiley. However, not one to back down, the 56-year-old actor's legal camp filed their own papers, as reported by Page Six. In the papers, it was claimed that Jolie's request was a thinly veiled attempt to delay the adjudication of the custody issues for their six children which have been long-pending.

Furthermore, the filing stated that the only losers in the case are Brangelina's children as they are the ones hurt most by Angelina's "transparently tactical gambit" which is why they continue to be deprived over a final resolution to the custody battle. The papers state that Jolie's motion for replacement of Judge Ouderkirk should be denied.

"Judge Ouderkirk has had a well-documented history with the parties to this proceeding their counsel, including, without limitation, being hand-selected by Jolie to preside over the couple’s nuptials in 2014 and serving as a neutral in several matters involving attorneys on both sides of this case," the papers revealed.

Pitt's legal team also questioned as to why Jolie didn't have a problem with Judge Ouderkirk until now, especially when she was completely aware of his involvement in the case. They also pointed out that Angelina has stipulated three times to extend Judge Ouderkirk's appointment. According to the legal team, Angelina's recent action is "an abrupt cry of judicial bias [that] reeks of bad faith and desperation."

For the unversed, Judge Ouderkirk was hired as the private judge to keep many of the Brangelina divorce case's filings sealed which includes details about their finances and personal matters.

