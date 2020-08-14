Brad Pitt's mom hasn't met Jolie Pitt kids for 4 years; Angelina Jolie doesn't want children to visit grandma?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children have allegedly not met their paternal grandparents for four years now. The children were MIA at Brad's 80th birthday party.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently resolving their custody battle in the US. While the former flames work towards a conclusion, a new report claims that their children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - haven't met their paternal grandmother for four years now. Coincidentally, it has been four years since Angelina and Brad parted ways. As per The Sun report, Brad's mother Jane is currently celebrating her 80th birthday with her family in Brad's beach house.

The report states that Jolie-Pitt children were MIA at the venue. An insider explained that not only the star mom but Brad's father William hasn't seen the children since 2016. "When they were together, Brad and Angelina would take the kids to visit their grandparents. The kids would run riot. The Pitts have a huge backyard and they would go sledding in winter and have campfires in the summer," the insider.

But the family dynamics changed following the couple's two-year marriage ended. While the source notes that the grandparents haven't met them since the episode, it is reported that Angelina doesn't want her children meeting their grandmother. The grapevine attributes this to a letter Jane penned voicing her opinion against gay marriage in a local newspaper. Whereas Angelina had a public relationship with a woman.

"Her and Angie never really saw eye to eye. Jane is a Christian conservative who once slammed gay marriage, while Angelina is a liberal who has dated women, so it was never a recipe for a friendship," the insider noted. "But no one ever thought it would turn out like this," the grapevine added. It is also reported that Angelina and Jane "refuse to speak" with Angie not wanting "her children to visit her."

Jane is currently staying at Brad's Goleta home near Santa Barbara where Doug Pitt and his wife Lisa, and Jane's daughter Julie Neal and her husband Robert along with grandchildren are celebrating her birthday. She is said to be having a wonderful time. "You can’t help but wonder if she misses Brad’s kids, though. Their cousins certainly wish the Jolie-Pitt kids were there, but unfortunately, they barely know them anymore," the source said.

