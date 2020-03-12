Brad Pitt's mom WARNS actor to 'not mess' with Jennifer Aniston amid his 'reunion' with Angelina Jolie?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion rumours have been in the news since their SAG Awards 2020 run in. While sources claim the actors are planning to start a family, a new report claims Brad's mother has a warning for her son.

Although they haven't been spotted together since the jaw-dropping SAG Awards backstage reunion. But that hasn't stopped tabloids speculating that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited romantically. Multiple sources have claimed that Brad and Jen are back together and they plan on starting a family together. While Brad and Jennifer haven't addressed these rumours, a new report claims Brad's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has spoken to Brad about the alleged reunion. The celeb mom is reportedly close to Jen, despite their separation.

Amid the rumours of their alleged reunion, The Heat magazine reports Jane has "warned" Brad to not mess with Jen. As reported by IBTimes, sources informed the international outlet that Jane doesn't want her son to "mess up" with his rumoured ladylove. However, Jane wants to the long-term love for the two of them. The magazine adds Brad and Jen have been spending quality time together. Their alleged bonding session is the reason they have chosen to stay away from indulging in the public display of affection. While these claims serve as juicy updates, it is to note that Brad and Jen haven't addressed these rumours.

These rumours make the headlines amid reports of Brad reuniting with Angelina Jolie. As per an E! News report, the two reunited to support their daughters – Zahara and Shiloh – who recently underwent a surgery respectively. Page Six had reported that Brad skipped the BAFTA 2020 awards earlier this year to be by his daughter's side.

Read more here: Brad Pitt showers Jennifer Aniston with many gifts; Angelina Jolie's ex to start a family with Friend alum?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More