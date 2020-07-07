Brad Pitt's next project post Once Upon a Time in Hollywood CONFIRMED; To star in David Leitch's Bullet Train

Brad Pitt is gearing up for his next confirmed project, Bullet Train, which will be helmed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch and penned by Zak Olkewicz. Read below to know about the storyline, which is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel, Maria Beetle.

2019 was a terrific run for Brad Pitt on the professional front as he was lauded for his terrific performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was a hit at the box-office. When the 2020 award season commenced, Brad stole the show and just like Joaquin Phoenix did with Joker in the Lead Actor category, Pitt took over the Supporting Actor category. The 56-year-old actor was honoured with a BAFTA, a SAG and a Golden Globe while he also took home his first-ever Oscar. With such a smooth run, one wonders what Brad's next project would be.

Well, you don't have to wonder anymore as Pitt seems to have locked his next project post OUATIH. According to Deadline, Pitt will be starring in Bullet Train, which will be helmed by David Leitch of Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw fame. While Bullet Train will be penned by Zak Olkewicz, the movie is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel, Maria Beetle. The storyline centers on five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train, scheduled from Tokyo to Morioka with just a few stops between the two destinations. The five assassins realise that their missions are actually related to one another with the question arising as to who makes it off the train alive and what awaits them at the terminal station.

Are you excited to see Brad Pitt star in Bullet Train? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Bullet Train is the only project that Brad has confirmed until now, though he has briefed through several other projects that have come his way. Bullet Train is looking to start its production later this year, as reported by Deadline.

