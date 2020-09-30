Brad Pitt's reported GF Nicole Poturalski plans a PERFECT day with son; Reminisces summer with sizzling photo

Brad Pitt's reported girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has planned out the little time that she has at home with her son. The model also bid the summer adieu in a new Instagram post.

Brad Pitt's reported girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has been out and about lately. The German model walked the Milan Fashion Week recently and was also attending a premiere of a movie couple of days ago. The model has now zoomed back home and spending the little time that she has with her son. For the unversed, the 27-year-old reportedly has a son with a hotelier and the duo is in an open relationship. Nicole has given us a few glimpses of her son.

A few hours ago, Nicole took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the clear sky from her aircraft and reveal her plans with her son. The model revealed that though she has just one day in hand with her son, she is going to make the most of it by reading bedtime stories. She added that spending the morning with her son is her favourite. Soon after, she shared a picture of holding her son's hand to reveal she's back home with him.

Before she made her way back home, Nicole was seen walking through the streets of Paris. She recorded a video walking through some of the iconic locations in the city and shared a picture of the Eiffel Tower. Check it out below:

While she kept fans updated about her whereabouts via her Instagram Stories, Nicole shared a photo sporting a snake printed bikini to bid farewell to the summer. The model flaunted the bikini's stringed back while she stood in a pool. She shared the photo with the caption, "Last weekend was still summer but adieu for now." Check it out below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt’s rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski stuns in black at Milan Fashion Week runway; See photos

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×