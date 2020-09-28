Brad Pitt's reported girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is a monochrome beauty as she documents her 'Slow Sundays'

Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt's rumoured new flame, has been flooding Instagram with some gorgeous photos and her latest 'Slow Sunday's post is testament to her innate beauty.

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has been the ultimate talk of the town as the German model is globetrotting the world owing to her work commitments. But, her home base is Berlin, Germany, where her seven-year-old son Emil; who she shares with husband Roland Mary, resides. Moreover, Nicole has been constantly updating her Instagram page documenting her travel adventures and such.

Let's get into her latest IG post, which was shared a few hours back. The monochrome snaps, which were taken in Berlin, see Brad's ladylove looking gorgeous beyond belief. In the photos, Poturalski is seen wearing a shirt; unbuttoned and showing off her toned midriff, paired with fitted trousers while hair is swept to one side and left naturally. The easy-breezy look is topped off with hoop earrings while Nicole poses amidst the greenery. The 27-year-old model aptly captions her IG post as 'Slow Sundays.'

Check out Nicole Poturalski's monochrome beauty avatar in her latest IG post below:

Bewitching would be an understatement for Nicole!

Meanwhile, besides stealing the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week as she strutted the runway for Hugo Boss stunning in black, Nicole recently made headlines for directly clarifying an IG commenter's question on why she and Brad don't like the latter's ex Angelina Jolie. "Not hating [on] anyone," Poturalski replied back.

US Weekly further confirmed via a source that Brad was neither angry nor upset that Nicole made a remark on Jolie, defending him in the process. "At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved," the insider revealed.

Credits :Instagram

