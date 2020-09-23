  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Brad Pitt's reported ladylove Nicole Poturalski soaks in the sun with her son during their morning walk

Brad Pitt's reported ladylove Nicole Poturalski has us hooked to Instagram. The German model has been sharing a number of photos and videos of her whereabouts. Her son made a cameo with on the platform today.
11818 reads Mumbai
Brad Pitt's reported ladylove Nicole Poturalski with her sonBrad Pitt's reported ladylove Nicole Poturalski with her son
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While Brad Pitt made headlines with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston over their recent digital reunion, the actor's reported girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has everyone's attention on Instagram. The stunner has been actively engaging with fans on her social media account off-late. The German model also shot down a troll over accusations of hating Angelina Jolie. In her latest Instagram activity, she revealed she was bonding with her son and soaking up the sun. Nicole took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse. 

Not disclosing the face on her son, Nicole revealed that the mother-son duo was off to an undisclosed location but they were enjoying the sun as they walked to their destination. She shared the short clip with the words, "Good morning" placed in the middle of the frame. For the unversed, Nicole is reportedly in an open marriage with hotelier and has a son from the relationship. 

The new video comes hours after she revealed she was off to shop and picked up a pair of white pants. Check out photos from both the videos below: 

Yesterday, Nicole had the temperatures raising when she sported a short black ensemble. She shared three pictures on Instagram with a couple of flying leaf emojis, probably denoting the fall season. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

Although Brad and Nicole haven't addressed the dating reports, they were spotted in Paris in August. They also reported visited Brad and Angie's marital home which left Angelina furious. Read more about it here: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt hit a 'new low that nobody imagined' after he took Nicole Poturalski to marital home

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement