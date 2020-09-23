Brad Pitt's reported ladylove Nicole Poturalski soaks in the sun with her son during their morning walk

Brad Pitt's reported ladylove Nicole Poturalski has us hooked to Instagram. The German model has been sharing a number of photos and videos of her whereabouts. Her son made a cameo with on the platform today.

While Brad Pitt made headlines with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston over their recent digital reunion, the actor's reported girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has everyone's attention on Instagram. The stunner has been actively engaging with fans on her social media account off-late. The German model also shot down a troll over accusations of hating Angelina Jolie. In her latest Instagram activity, she revealed she was bonding with her son and soaking up the sun. Nicole took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse.

Not disclosing the face on her son, Nicole revealed that the mother-son duo was off to an undisclosed location but they were enjoying the sun as they walked to their destination. She shared the short clip with the words, "Good morning" placed in the middle of the frame. For the unversed, Nicole is reportedly in an open marriage with hotelier and has a son from the relationship.

The new video comes hours after she revealed she was off to shop and picked up a pair of white pants. Check out photos from both the videos below:

Yesterday, Nicole had the temperatures raising when she sported a short black ensemble. She shared three pictures on Instagram with a couple of flying leaf emojis, probably denoting the fall season. Check out the photos below:

Although Brad and Nicole haven't addressed the dating reports, they were spotted in Paris in August. They also reported visited Brad and Angie's marital home which left Angelina furious. Read more about it here: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt hit a 'new low that nobody imagined' after he took Nicole Poturalski to marital home

