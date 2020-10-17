Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski is all dressed up hunting for 'mushrooms' & has an important warning

Taking to her Instagram page, Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski was seen mushroom hunting while looking like she was walking the runway. Check out her gorgeous photos below.

Nicole Poturalski has been the talk of the town in 2020, ever since her romantic getaway with Brad Pitt as the couple whisked off to Château Miraval in South of France, which happens to be the shared estate and vineyard of Brangelina. The trip took place towards the end of August and since then the dating rumours have been stronger than ever.

Moreover, many have now been invested in Poturalski's life, which is nothing short of fabulous as the 27-year-old model resides in Germany but gets to travel around the world for work commitments. Moreover, Nicole is constantly active on Instagram as she shares breathtaking snaps of herself, mostly when in Berlin. This time, we got the model showing her adventurous side by going mushroom hunting but still looking like she was walking the runway. Adorning a black long top with grey tights, gumboots and a long black overcoat, Poturalski leaves her hair open in its natural state while her million-dollar smile adds even more charm to the overall attire.

Check out Nicole Poturalski's mushroom hunting adventure photos on Instagram below:

Meanwhile, Nicole had a warning for her followers in her caption, which reads as, "On the hunt for mushrooms but don't eat the fly agaric." The muscimol mushroom is debatably considered to be poisonous.

Stunning would be an understatement!

Meanwhile, Poturalski recently took to IG to share a message to trolls who have been hating on her since her relationship with Brad was out in the open. "Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or don’t like their content. Easy. So just be nice and kind. Try," Poturalski had simply stated.

