Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski asks fans to 'see the good in people': No attention to bad energy

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares stunning photos while sharing a heartwarming message. The post comes amid Brad's rising tension with Angelina Jolie.
Brad Pitt has been in the spotlight lately. On one hand, his custody battle with Angelina Jolie has everyone's attention. On the other, he left tongues wagging when he was spotted with German model Nicole Poturalski. It was reported that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has been seeing the model for nine months now. While the model hasn't addressed the rumours of her relationship with Brad, she took to Instagram today and preached about all things good. 

Nicole shared a couple of photos and spoke about embracing life for life isn't long. The model sported a crop-jacket style top and matching shorts in the photos. She shared the photos and said, "Never stopping embracing life, laughing, making memories and try to see the good in people. No attention to bad energy, just smiles because life is too short." 

Check out the photos below: 

Meanwhile, news broke out that Brad and Angelina have stopped their family therapy. A source informed Us Weekly, "Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place." It was previously said that the former flames had reached an amicable place and are co-parenting. However, it seems like the duo is at odds again. 

The insider told the outlet that Brad wants "50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids." However, Angelina isn't on the same page. She said she will discuss an agreement if the children's home base isn't LA.

Read more here: Amid Nicole Poturalski romance, tensions escalate between Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie; End family therapy?

