Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski is bringing sexy back in a bikini; Dons a bewitching colourful dress

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is a busy bee and documents her fabulous life on Instagram. The 27-year-old model's latest IG posts includes flaunting her toned body in a skimpy attire as well as a fun, colourful look.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: October 23, 2020 01:06 pm
Nicole Poturalski dazzled her Instagram followers with some gorgeous snapsBrad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski is bringing sexy back in a bikini; Dons a bewitching colourful dress
Nicole Poturalski is living the life we're all craving for! As a 27-year-old model, Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend gets to travel around the world busy with intriguing work assignments and in the process, makes us jealous AF through her insanely active Instagram page. For the unversed, Poturalski and Pitt were rumoured to be dating since their August getaway to the 56-year-old actor and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's joint estate and vineyard Château Miraval.

In her recent Instagram activity, one photo that caught her followers' eyes from her IG Stories, was the model donning a skimpy bikini while flaunting her toned body. The animal print bikini stole the spotlight during Nicole's mirror selfie while her hair was pulled back with the no-makeup look as she was indulging in a spa session. Poturalski quipped that since she can't wear the bikini to the beach, she can atleast take it to the spa. Moreover, Nicole treated her fans with a fun, colourful attire as another mirror selfie made its way to an IG post.

Poturalski looked nothing short of bewitching in a multicoloured With Jéan attire which costs USD 219 (apprx Rs 16,107.87). The Naomi Set features a wrap-around scarf style top which can be tied in multiple ways while paired with a midi-length skirt which gathers to the front to form a V shape at the waist. Nicole left her hair open in curls to accentuate the tropical outfit.

Nicole's caption reads as, "Keep it colourful. #werbungwegenmarkennennung."

Gorgeous would be an understatement for Nicole Poturalski who can pull off just about any attire she chooses to adorn!

Credits :Nicole Poturalski's Instagram

