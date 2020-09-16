  1. Home
Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski dons an orange ensemble and shares a cryptic post on happy people

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has been actively sharing photos and videos on his Instagram account. In her latest post, she was seen wearing an orange ensemble while talking about happy people.
Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski talks about happy people habitsBrad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski talks about happy people habits
Nicole Poturalski has some wise words to say via her latest Instagram post. The German model has been in the spotlight for a few weeks now courtesy her rumoured love life with Brad Pitt. The two were spotted out and about in France before news broke out that the two have been dating for nine months now. While the couple hasn't addressed these rumours yet, Nicole has been actively sharing photos and videos on Instagram. Her recent post spoke about happy people. 

Nicole shared two pictures sporting a bright orange, full-sleeved mini-dress. She let her caramel coloured hair down while sporting a beige bag and a chic pair of sunglasses. The model posed in a garden. Nicole shared the photos with the caption, "Happy people dont hate" adding three heart emojis. 

The new post comes days after the news of the growing tension between Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The duo has been entangled in a court case over the custody of their six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. According to The Sunday Mirror, Angelina was furious with Brad after the actor took his model girlfriend to their marital home. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Nicole caught everyone's attention when she shared a video where she was bonding with her son. For the unversed, the model is married to Berlin restauranteur Roland Mary. The couple shares a son and they are currently in an open relationship. Read more about it here: Brad Pitt's GF Nicole Poturalski is in an open marriage & has a son from the wedlock; Meet the model's husband

Credits :InstagramThe Sunday Mirror

