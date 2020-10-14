Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous while sharing a glimpse at her 'cosy rainy mornings'

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is a breathtaking sight to behold in her latest Instagram post as she documents her 'cosy rainy mornings.' Check out the stunning snap below.

Ever since Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski were papped together, back in August, during their romantic getaway to the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's shares estate and vineyard Château Miraval in South of France, all eyes have been on the 27-year-old German model. Interestingly, she's already married (to German restaurateur Roland Mary) and has a seven-year-old son named Emil.

Moreover, Poturalski's Instagram page has been the talk of the town for quite some time as the model not only shares stunning photos of herself but even gives back to trolls hating on her rumoured relationship with the Oscar-winning actor. Taking to IG yet again, Nicole treated her 233k followers with another drop-dead gorgeous snap looking super sexy in a black bikini top with matching shorts and a white shirt covering half her hands. Moreover, Poturalski ties her highlighted locks in a messy bun with just a few curls left unfurled while her tanned and toned physique steal the limelight. The comments section went feral as expected because one couldn't get over Nicole's ethereal beauty and flawlessness to look beautiful at any given moment.

As for her caption, Nicole shared her travel woes as she wrote, "Cosy rainy mornings. How much I miss travelling especially in those times..." We have to agree with Poturalski as we're too yearning to travel again, just waiting for COVID-19 to finally come to an end while everything restores back to normal.

Bewitching would be an understatement!

Back in September, Nicole had shared an inspiring, uplifting message on IG to her fans writing, "Never stopping embracing life, laughing, making memories and try to see the good in people. No attention to bad energy just smiles because life is too short."

