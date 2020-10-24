Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski proves she's the ultimate fashionista with a 'Cosy Saturday' attire

Taking to her Instagram page, Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her 'Cosy Saturdays' while proving she is the ultimate fashionista to watch out for.

Nicole Poturalski has been the talk of the town ever since it was revealed that she was reportedly in a relationship with none other than Brad Pitt. Then, came the shocking revelation that the 27-year-old model is apparently in an open marriage with German restauranteur Roland Mary, 68, and that the two have a seven-year-old son named Emil.

Since their romantic August getaway to Château Miraval, which is Pitt and Angelina Jolie's joint estate and vineyard in the South of France, there have been no recent spottings of the rumoured couple together. Nonetheless, people are still very much curious about Poturalski, who has a very active Instagram page and is quite the fashionista to watch out for. Recently, the model took to Instagram Stories to update her 236k followers on what she's up to during the weekend.

Sharing a mirror selfie video of herself, Nicole looks top-notch from head-to-toe in a white knitted top paired with baggy cargo pants in white and beige along with matching high top sneakers and messy textured hair. It's what she calls her 'Cosy Saturdays' attire.

Check out Nicole Poturalski's 'Cosy Saturdays' Instagram Story below:

A sure shot stunner, indeed!

Quite recently, Nicole took to Instagram Stories to respond to the trolls who have been hating on her since her supposed relationship with Brad went public. Poturalski had told the haters to simply not follow people they don't want to see or don't like their content, it's that easy. "So, just be nice and kind. Try," the model had stated.

