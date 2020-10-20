  1. Home
Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski quips she's on a mission; Shares stunning snap from relaxing weekend

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, who is extremely active on Instagram, shared a beautiful throwback snap from a very relaxing weekend. Check out her gorgeous photo below.
Nicole Poturalski is currently living her best life right now, busy with work commitments which makes her travel all around the world while also spending her free time with her seven-year-old son Emil in her hometown Berlin, Germany. In case you were living under a rock, the 27-year-old model has been rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt after the paparazzi captured them together while on route to a romantic getaway.

While there haven't been any recent spottings of the alleged couple, Poturalski has been extremely active on her Instagram page which has 235k followers. Many are intrigued to know more about Nicole, who shares some stunning snaps of herself on IG constantly. Over the weekend, Poturalski had shared some candid photos from her mushroom hunting adventures in the wild while today, the model shared a throwback snap from her relaxing weekend. With her hair left open in a center parting, Nicole is all wrapped up in a long black overcoat which layered a matching black top and paired it with grey tights and black gumboots.

When a friend commented on her IG post, "Agent N still dominating the sexy section of secret intelligence service," Poturalski quipped, "@regendelfin on a mission."

Check out Nicole Poturalski's gorgeous throwback snap below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tb to a very realxing weekend. Need more of that.

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

Nicole's caption reads as, "Tb to a very relaxing weekend. Need more of that."

Truly, what a stunner!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nicole revealed that it was back to work for her as the model had a busy Monday ahead of her.

Credits :Nicole Poturalski's Instagram

