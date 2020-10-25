Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski serves steamy Sunday look after she was spotted with hubby at dinner

It is a hot autumn Sunday courtesy Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski. The German model dropped a steamy photo on Instagram and raised the temperatures. The post comes just after photos of her enjoying dinner with her husband and friends surfaced online.

It has been a few months since Nicole Poturlaski was linked with Brad Pitt. The duo united in France for a summer getaway. However, they haven't addressed the reports about their relationship. While fans wait for the duo to speak up about their bond, Nicole has kept fans busy via her Instagram. From giving us a glimpse of her work to taking us through a mushroom hunting expedition, we've been through a number of events in her life. Today, she decided to raise the temperatures of the autumn Sunday.

The German model took to her social media account and shared a photo wearing an unzipped winter coat and posing for the camera. Nicole tied a portion of her hair back while letting the other rest on her shoulder. She sported minimal make-up in the shot. Nicole shared the photo with the caption, "Sundays." Check out the photo below:

Nicole's new post comes just a day after Daily Mail reported that Nicole and her husband Roland Mary were spotted dining together in Berlin. For the unversed, the model is reportedly in an open marriage with 68-year-old restaurateur and has a son from the marriage. She's given a few glimpses of her son on her Instagram Stories in the past.

According to the UK publication, the couple was spotted at Borchardt restaurant, owned by Roland, on Friday night. They were joined by their friends. This was the first times the cameras spotted the model with her husband since the news of her relationship with Brad made the headlines.

