Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski soaks in the sun as actor promotes his and Angelina Jolie's venture

Brad Pitt left tongues wagging after he was spotted with German model Nicole Poturalski in France. Rumours sparked suggesting the actor had moved on from ex-wife Angelina Jolie. If that wasn't enough of a sign that something's cooking between the two, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star also reportedly stopped by the famous French chateau, where Brangelina tied the knot, with the new girlfriend. As we hope to learn more about their relationship, Nicole caught our attention with a new photo on Instagram.

In the new post, the model sported an oversized tee while she soaked the sun. The model sported hooped earrings while she left her tresses down her shoulder. Nicole shared the photos with two whale emojis in the caption. The new photo comes as Brad promoted his new Rosé Champagne, Fleur de Miraval.

The champagne comes from the French chateau which is owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Speaking about champagne with People magazine, he said, "For me, Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury. But rosé Champagne is still relatively unknown. Backed by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rosé Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one color."

Brad and Angelina have been in the news for their ongoing custody battle. Earlier last month, Angelina asked for the disqualification of the judge presiding over the custody battle after her legal team learned the judge did not disclose his business relationships with one of Brad's attorneys. The actor's legal team hit back. Read all about it here: Brad Pitt's legal camp hits back at Angelina Jolie for removal of the judge from divorce case as he married them

