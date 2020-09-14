  1. Home
Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski posts video of going on a long walk with son Emil in Germany

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski took to Instagram to document her favourite Sunday activity which includes 'long walks, nice talks, good food' with her seven-year-old son Emil in Berlin, Germany. Check out the 27-year-old model's IG post and stories below.
256540 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 08:39 pm
From the past few weeks, even more eyes are on Brad Pitt's personal life as the Oscar-winning actor was spotted whisking his rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski off to Château Miraval, South of France, for a romantic getaway. Interestingly, the alleged couple flew to Pitt and Angelina Jolie's shared castle and vineyard on August 23, 2020, which would have been Brangelina's sixth wedding anniversary if not for their divorce. As of now, Poturalski is currently in Berlin, Germany, with her seven-year-old son Emil, who she shares with her husband and German restauranteur Roland Mary, 68. Nicole and Roland have reportedly been in an open marriage for eight years.

The 27-year-old model has been constantly updating her Instagram page with gorgeous photos of herself while revealing what she's been up to. Poturalski's latest IG post sees the model indulging in her favourite Sunday activity which is 'long walks, nice talks, good food' with her son. Nicole shared two breathtaking snaps of herself sporting a baby blue hoodie with a matching Prada purse. Moreover, Poturalski also updated her Instagram Stories which includes a video of her going on a walk with Emil, while only their shadows and sneakers were shown.

Her other IG story included a video where she shows off her sneakers with heart-shaped prints while John Paul Young's 1997 classic tune Love Is in the Air plays in the background, possibly hinting at her blossoming romance with Brad. Moreover, there's another IG story of her brunch food which is Nutella filled waffles as she wrote, "Brunch time. My two weak points when it comes to food: Nutella and Mayo."

Check out Nicole Poturalski's IG stories and post below:

ALSO READ: Nicole Poturalski's husband Roland Mary's Berlin restaurant is selling Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's wine

Nicole is truly one stunning woman!

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 15 hours ago

It's a bad career choice to date Brad Pitt. His wife is relentless. So he dates woman who clearly have done everything.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Bad career choice? She is worldwide famous and she is not formally dating him

Anonymous 20 hours ago

The real Brad has been exposed. Full of tarts and dating an escort. Angie is so happy we all know.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Angie is so happy with her secret affairs that she has been in, way before she split up with Brad. Is that why she is so vindictive and hypocritical by attacking him all of the time? He has not been exposed. Nicole is not an escort

Anonymous 20 hours ago

It was not a true story and Jolie has a track record of planting false stories

Anonymous 20 hours ago

So the Russian escorts was a true story?

Anonymous 1 day ago

He dodged a bullet so many times. This time the fans said no thank you.

Anonymous 2 days ago

She can't be good for him. He looks terrible.

Anonymous 2 days ago

This week's lover.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Leave him alone. He is a wreck and clearly not thinking.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Perfect for him, willing to do anything to seal the deal. Lol

Anonymous 2 days ago

Alia won't be happy.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Paid advertising. Her 10 minutes of fame is up.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Brad has good taste no doubt

Anonymous 2 days ago

This Nicole is sooo hot damnnn

