Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski posts video of going on a long walk with son Emil in Germany

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski took to Instagram to document her favourite Sunday activity which includes 'long walks, nice talks, good food' with her seven-year-old son Emil in Berlin, Germany. Check out the 27-year-old model's IG post and stories below.

From the past few weeks, even more eyes are on Brad Pitt's personal life as the Oscar-winning actor was spotted whisking his rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski off to Château Miraval, South of France, for a romantic getaway. Interestingly, the alleged couple flew to Pitt and Angelina Jolie's shared castle and vineyard on August 23, 2020, which would have been Brangelina's sixth wedding anniversary if not for their divorce. As of now, Poturalski is currently in Berlin, Germany, with her seven-year-old son Emil, who she shares with her husband and German restauranteur Roland Mary, 68. Nicole and Roland have reportedly been in an open marriage for eight years.

The 27-year-old model has been constantly updating her Instagram page with gorgeous photos of herself while revealing what she's been up to. Poturalski's latest IG post sees the model indulging in her favourite Sunday activity which is 'long walks, nice talks, good food' with her son. Nicole shared two breathtaking snaps of herself sporting a baby blue hoodie with a matching Prada purse. Moreover, Poturalski also updated her Instagram Stories which includes a video of her going on a walk with Emil, while only their shadows and sneakers were shown.

Her other IG story included a video where she shows off her sneakers with heart-shaped prints while John Paul Young's 1997 classic tune Love Is in the Air plays in the background, possibly hinting at her blossoming romance with Brad. Moreover, there's another IG story of her brunch food which is Nutella filled waffles as she wrote, "Brunch time. My two weak points when it comes to food: Nutella and Mayo."

