Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski REACTS to haters: Don’t follow people you don’t want to see

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski had a befitting reply to give to the trolls who have been leaving behind hateful comments on her IG since her relationship with the 56-year-old actor started making headlines.

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski's rumoured relationship has been a major talking point in 2020, especially after all the reconciliation rumours spread regarding Pitt and his famous exes - Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, over the past few months. Post a romantic getaway to Château Miraval in South of France; which happens to be Brangelina's owned estate, Poturalski has surely caught many eyeballs on social media.

However, there have been several trolls who have been spamming Nicole on Instagram ever since her relationship with Brad started making headlines. Replying to them in a befitting manner through a series of Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old model penned, "Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments? Why? What is the benefit? Just in general, I want to understand the train of thoughts. Because I don’t get it. It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting," and added, "Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or don’t like their content. Easy. So just be nice and kind. Try." Interestingly, Nicole spoke in German in the videos shared but made sure to translate her words in English to be even more clear in her reply to haters.

Indeed a classy reply to the hateful trolls!

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt is angry and upset at rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski about her remark on ex Angelina Jolie?

Earlier, someone had commented on Nicole's IG post about "Happy people don't hate," asking why do she and Brad hate Angelina. "Not hating [on] anyone," Poturalski clarified and added, "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS," when a fan wrote, "Louder for the people in the back..."

Meanwhile, Brad recently made headlines when he reunited virtually with Jennifer for Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read. The virtual read was for Sean Penn's charity CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which is is "a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis."

