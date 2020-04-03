Brad Pitt's son Maddox to transfer schools amid Coronavirus? Angelina Jolie reveals his future plans

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox returned to the US amid the Coronavirus crisis. The Eternals star has revealed his the Jolie-Pitt son's future.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox returned from South Korea amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The Asian country has reported 10,062 confirmed cases until today with 174 deaths. Amid the crisis, the 18-year-old lad's college, Yonsei University, cancelled classes and as a result, Maddox returned to LA. It was previously reported that the youngster is spending quarantine with his mother and siblings, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Angelina has now revealed Maddox will return to Seoul as soon as the COVID-19 crisis is resolved.

Speaking with DongA Daily, South Korea's oldest and leading media outlet, Angie confirmed Maddox will return to Korea “as soon as things settle with coronavirus.” "I could not be happier about Mad‘s choice of university. It is of course closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he's not transferring school. He‘ll be going back as soon as things settle. He's using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies," she said.

"My heart goes out to the people of Korea and everyone in the world who is suffering as a result of Coronavirus. I hope we will see greater international cooperation to fight this as one international community, and share our resources and knowledge to get through this as best we can together," Angelina added.

Last month, Angelina donated pledged to donate $1 million to the No Kid Hungry organization. She has also donated a sum to UN Refugee Agency. Read all about it here: Angelina Jolie donates a WHOPPING sum to help Covid 19 affected kids amid Brad Pitt custody battle rumours

