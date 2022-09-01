Top 7 Bradley Cooper movies to stream right now

Bradley Charles Cooper, popularly known as Bradley Cooper has been a beloved American actor and filmmaker. Along with being a fan favorite filmstar, he has been the recipient of several accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and Grammy Awards, 9 Academy Awards nominations, 6 Golden Globe nominations, along with a Tony Award nomination. Cooper has even surfaced on the Forbes Celebrity 100 thrice and once on the Time's 100 most influential people in the world list in 2015. With a gross profit of $11 billion worldwide he is one of the world's highest-paid actors. Recently in limelight for his vacation with Irina Shayk which sparked rumors of a rekindled romance, Bradley Cooper has delivered a number of unmissable Hollywood hits.

Right from comedies to movies on deep subjects, Cooper has delivered has tried his hand at everything and proven himself versatile. He has even directed a number of films. If you are looking for the best Bradley Cooper movies, all you need to do is scroll on.

1. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Silver Linings Playbook was one of the best screen performances by Cooper. He plays the character of Pat who suffers from bipolar disorder. The movie was directed by David O. Russell and has a strong cast that included Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro along with Bradley Cooper.

IMDB rating: 7.7/10

Duration: 122m

Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Star Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro

Director: David O. Russell

Available on: Netflix

2. A Star Is Born (2018)

Starring Lady Gaga and Cooper, this film was indeed a masterpiece. Cooper starred, directed, and even sang for the film. He plays convincingly plays an alcoholic rockstar who falls in love. A Star is Born is definitely one of the best directorial debuts of all time.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Duration: 136m

Genre: Drama, Romance

Star Cast: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott

Director: Bradley Cooper

Available on: Amazon Prime

3. The Hangover (2009)

This comedy blockbuster, The Hangover was frankly a groundbreaking hit. However, post this Cooper began to pick more dramatic and serious subjects but The Hangover is definitely worth watching.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Duration: 100m

Genre: Comedy

Star Cast: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis

Director: Todd Phillips

Available on: HBO MAX

4. American Hustle (2013)

This American black comedy-crime film, American Hustle directed by David O. Russell was not only famous for Cooper’s hair but is filled with great cinematic moments. While Cooper’s role is a supporting character it definitely stands out.

IMDB rating: 7.2/10

Duration: 138m

Genre: Drama, Crime

Star cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper

Director: David O. Russell

Available on: Amazon Prime

5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

An American superhero film that is based on Marvel Comics, Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely a legendary franchise. Cooper’s role as Rocket Raccoon has been focused more in volume 2.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Duration: 137m

Genre: Adventure, Action, Science Fiction

Star Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista

Director: James Gunn

Available on: DISNEY+

6. American Sniper (2014)

This American biographical war drama film, American Sniper is another Bradley Cooper movie that is definitely a must-watch. The movie received great reviews for Cooper’s lead along with several Academy award nominations.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Duration: 133m

Genre: War, Action

Star cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Kyle Gallner

Director: Clint Eastwood

Available on: Amazon Prime

7. Limitless (2011)

Limitless was one of the biggest movies by Bradley Cooper. Based on a revolutionary concept, this movie is about a regular guy named Eddie Morra, who takes a pill that uses the unused parts of his brain. This movie changes the way you view the world.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10 Duration: 105m Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Science Fiction Star cast: Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Abbie Cornish Director: Neil Burger Available on: Amazon Prime

Along with these iconic Bradley Cooper movies, you can definitely go for other hits delivered by the star including, Aloha, Burnt, Joy, War Dogs, Avengers: Infinity War, The Mule, Avengers: Endgame, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley or Thor: Love and Thunder among many others.

Also read: Bradley Cooper enjoys adorable beachside vacation with ex Irina Shayk amid Huma Abedin romance

Bradley Cooper REVEALS the last time he went in for an audition