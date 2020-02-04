Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk prove they are friendly exes as they pose together almost 7 months after split

The couple, who split last year after almost four years together, were all smiles as they smiled for the camera along with a friend.

Bradley Cooper and ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk proved there is no bad blood between the exes as they posed for the camera together on at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party in London on Sunday. The couple, who split last year after almost four years together, were all smiles as they smiled for the camera along with a friend. The party was co-hosted by the super model and her ex-boyfriend did not just attend but also did not hesitate from posing for the camera.

While Bradley looked dapper in a suit, Irina looked stunning in a neutral toned bodysuit which she paired with a chained detailed dress complete with fringe on the bottom. The supermodel also rocked her short hair with minimal accessories. The former couple, who are parents to a daughter named Lea DeSeine, currently share the custody of their daughter.

Recently, speaking to Vogue, Irina had commented on her relationship with Bradley for the first time saying that 'life without B (Bradley) is new ground'. The model said, "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."

She also added that life as a single mother hasn't been exactly rosy. "It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart'."

