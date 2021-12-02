Bradley Cooper calls Irina Shayk's supportive presence at Nightmare Alley premiere 'special'; SEE PICS

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been fuelling reconciliation rumours since a while now and the duo once again seemed to hint that they are back together at the Nightmare Alley premiere. Irina walked the red carpet to support ex Bradley Cooper who stars in the film. The actor also called her presence "special" in an interaction with ET.

Bradley Cooper's upcoming film, Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo del Toro starring him alongside Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe and more recently held its premiere in New York. While Cooper made a dapper appearance at the event, it was the presence of his former partner, Irina Shayk that left everyone surprised.

Check out Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's photos here:

Irina turned up at the event looking her stunning best in a black outfit as she showed support for Bradley's new film. During a media interaction on the red carpet, Bradley spoke to Entertainment Tonight as he revealed his feelings about having Shayk at the event. Speaking about the same, the actor said, "It's very special."

Cooper and Shayk dated for four years before splitting in 2019. The duo also share 4-year-old daughter Lea, whom they have been co-parenting since their split. According to recent reports, Irina and Bradley have been enjoying spending time as a "family" for their daughter.

After sparking romance rumours with Kanye West earlier this year after she was spotted hanging out with the rapper in France, it was reported that the duo wasn't in a relationship but merely hanging out as friends.

