Bradley Cooper is dating Hilary Clinton's former aide Huma Abedin: Report

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper needs no introduction. He has worked in movies such as Serena, Nightmare Alley, American Hustle, A Star is Born, The Midnight Meat Train, and others. He enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. He always remains in the public's eye and his relationship status often remains the talk of the town.

According to Page Six, Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin. She is the former top aide to Hillary Clinton and former wife of politician Anthony Weiner and is dating Cooper for the past few months. According to the reports, they were introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour. She is close to both Cooper and Abedin. As per sources, the couple is keeping their relationship really quiet and Cooper started dating her after breaking up with actress Dianna Agron. According to the source, "They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs."

It is also reported that Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin arrived together at the Met Gala event on May 02. However, they had parted ways for the red carpet. Abedin donned a canary yellow gown for the event. On the other hand, Cooper looked suave in smart suit.

On the work front, Bradley Cooper is working on Maestro. It is a biopic on American music composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein. The film, directed by Bradley Cooper stars him as the iconic composer. The movie also stars Carey Mulligan as Bernstein's wife, Jeremy Strong as art critic John Gruen, Maya Hawke as Bernstein's writer and filmmaker daughter Jamie Bernstein, and Sarah Silverman as Bernstein's sister Shirley.

