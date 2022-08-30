Bradley Cooper enjoys adorable beachside vacation with ex Irina Shayk amid Huma Abedin romance

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are reuniting for a fun vacay! On Sunday, the 36-year-old model took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her recent getaway. Although the supermodel looked gorgeous as ever in the clicks, there was a special surprise for fans in the post. One of the pics featured her ex Bradley Cooper.

The pair broke hearts after they parted ways in 2019 after four-long years together as well as sharing a daughter, Lea. The pictures Shayk posted and captioned with a simple red heart emoji captured her time at the scenic beach, having fun with a bunch of pigs and Cooper. In the snaps of the ex-pair together, Shayk sported a floral bikini with s black sheer wrap-around while Bradley bared his sculpted body with just a pair of swimming shorts and goggles on his head.

In the picture, Bradley smiled wide at the camera as he pored in water in a container for their pig companions as Shayk posed sweetly while standing beside him. The model posted the picture some time after reports of Bradley dating a political staffer Huma Abedin started circling the Internet. Meanwhile, Shayk herself was last linked to rapper Kanye West back in 2021. Though later a source told ET, that the rapper and model were planning to keep their romance "without any strings attached."

As for Bradley and Shayk, the two have been spotted together many times and have kept things friendly after their split. Last November, they were spotted in New York walking as they linked arms with each other.

