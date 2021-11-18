Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s COSY stroll in NYC is fueling reconciliation rumours

Famous exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were recently spotted walking together arm in arm in the West Village, New York City! In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the co-parents to 4-year-old baby girl Lea looked pretty cosy as the supermodel rested her arm on the actor during their walk, which fueled many speculations about the duo’s potential reconciliation. As the duo smiled while walking, their daughter Lea was nowhere in sight!

If you didn’t know, the famous exes parted ways 2 years ago after being together for 4 years. Since going their separate ways, they've maintained a cordial relationship of friends and co-parents to their daughter. Back in March 2020, a source told E! News that "They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her. They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends." The source added, "They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her. They are getting along well and everything is very positive. It's still a transition period, and they are trying to figure out how it's going to work going forward, but they are in a good place."

Shayk and Cooper’s recent outing comes after the couple spent Halloween together and even repeated their costumes from 2017. According to The Daily Mail, for the duo’s 2017 adventure, they took their 7-month-old daughter Lea trick-or-treating, with Bradley seen out in a furry gorilla suit. Irina was dressed as Catwoman with prominent whiskers and a bold red lip.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared photos of herself in an all-black cat attire, posing next to a person (who is believed to be Cooper) dressed as a fearsome gorilla, with only their piercing blue eyes showing through the disguise. Later on, the model also posted blurry snaps of trick-or-treating with her gorilla companion.

