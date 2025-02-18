Bradley Cooper is Welcome to Bring Gigi Hadid as ‘Plus One’ to Lady Gaga’s Wedding; Source Reveals How Singer Feels About Couple

Lady Gaga has extended an open invitation to her friend and former co-star Bradley Cooper for her wedding to fiancé Michael Polansky later this year—and she’s “cool” with Gigi Hadid tagging along.

A source told Life & Style that the Maestro actor will play an important role in the singer’s wedding. According to the source, Cooper is one of the “top” people on the 14-time Grammy winner’s guest list, aside from her family. Gaga not only sees Cooper as a mentor but also shares a deep kinship with him.

The duo starred in the highly acclaimed 2018 romantic musical A Star Is Born and memorably performed its Oscar-winning track Shallow at the 91st Academy Awards. The source revealed that The Hangover actor has an “open invite” to the lavish wedding ceremony and will likely attend with his model girlfriend, Hadid.

“Gaga is totally cool with that,” the source added. The Poker Face singer reportedly thinks Hadid and Cooper are “great together” and is happy to see him in a good place. Gaga is looking forward to having Cooper at her big day, which is set for this summer.

The pop star has been dating businessman and entrepreneur Polansky since 2019, the same year she won her first Academy Award for Best Original Song for A Star Is Born’s hit track Shallow.

According to the source, Gaga introduced the American Sniper actor to her now-fiancé during the early stages of her relationship with Polansky, expressing that their getting along would mean a lot to her.

While some men might find the Joker 2 actress’s close bond with Cooper intimidating, Polansky has reportedly been understanding of their dynamic. The source insists that the Oscar-nominated actor made a big effort to form a bond with Gaga’s soon-to-be husband. “They aren’t super close, but they have a friendship,” the source added.