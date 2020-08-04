Bradley Cooper lands lead role in Paul Thomas Anderson's new untitled coming of age movie: Report

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Bradley Cooper is all set to play the lead role in Paul Thomas Anderson's next project. The film will reportedly be a coming of age drama film.

American actor Bradley Cooper has reportedly booked his next movie role with director Paul Thomas Anderson amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. It is reported by The Hollywood Reporter that the 45-year-old actor will star in the still-untitled project. About Bradley’s upcoming gig: Not much is known about the project as plot details are being kept under wraps, however, it’s being described as a “coming-of-age drama set in the 1970s San Fernando Valley.”

Additional plot details hint at multiple storylines centring around a kid actor attending high school in the Valley. Sources via THR say that production is set to start this fall, but that is also contingent upon filming restrictions and rules due to the pandemic.

Ahead of the pandemic shutting productions down, Bradley was seen filming another new project with Rooney Mara. The actor was even seen sporting new facial hair on the set of Nightmare Alley. While Bradley aced his 60’s Hollywood costume, his co-star Rooney Mara was dressed in an all-red outfit.

In the upcoming film, an ambitious young carny (Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is. Rooney will be playing a carnival worker.

ALSO READ: Irina Shayk reflects on her relationship with Bradley Cooper: Life without B is new ground

Share your comment ×