Bradley Cooper recalls how a Director mocked him for having 7 Oscar nominations

Bradley Cooper has responded candidly to the criticism he has received from his peers for previous Oscar nominations, including those for A Star Is Born and Silver Linings Playbook. Cooper is most recognized for his parts in American Sniper, The Hangover, and, most recently, Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo del Toro.

While A Star Is Born is Cooper's most-nominated picture, his first Oscar nomination came in 2013 for his portrayal as Pat in Silver Linings Playbook, alongside Jennifer Lawrence. Cooper was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for American Hustle, Best Picture and Best Actor for American Sniper, Best Picture for Joker, a film he produced, and Best Picture for Nightmare Alley in future years. Cooper is presently shooting Maestro, a biopic on composer Leonard Bernstein's life, for which he acts as director, co-writer, producer, and actor.

As per Screenrant, Cooper discussed the criticism he experienced from other actors and filmmakers in Hollywood on his many Oscar nominations on a new episode of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett's Smartless podcast. The actor remembers an unidentified famous director and actress approaching him at a gathering, with the director supposedly commenting, "What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she's only got three?"

However, Cooper didn't take kindly to the slight and said during the interview, "I’m like, ‘Bro, why are you such an asshole.’ I would never f**king forget that. Go f**k yourself.” Meanwhile, while Cooper did not reveal the identities of the individuals in each of these cases, he does clearly identify them as well-known Hollywood personalities.

