Bradley Cooper REVEALS the last time he went in for an audition

It is no secret that big stars are above giving auditions. Established actors generally get offers for roles rather than go through with the rookie process of stumbling from one door to another and it is rightfully so since they have earned that position by giving stellar performances. In a chat with Variety, via Just Jared, Bradley Cooper got candid and shared how long it has been since the actor had auditioned for a role.

In the interview, Bradley revealed that his last audition was 10 years ago for a film called Paradise Lost. The actor explained that the film eventually was scrapped even though he had gotten the role. He said, "Last time I auditioned was Paradise Lost. I put myself on tape with my buddy Wes to play Satan, and we were going to do it. This was 2012, I think. And I got the role. I was so happy. It wound up not coming together." A Star is Born actor showed interest in making a version of Milton's Paradise Lost and shared, "Just recently, I thought maybe after Maestro I’d want to try to write and direct a version of Paradise Lost. Adapted from Milton’s poem.”

Cooper admitted that even today he would gladly agree to audition for a role if the makers of the film ask him to. He went on and talked about the behind-the-scenes of American Sniper, "I’m in a position, or I put myself into a position starting after ‘American Sniper,’ where [I was] trying to create my own content. With ‘American Sniper,’ I got the book and I put the work in, asked Clint Eastwood to direct it; we spent the time and got the script right and took it from the beginning of an idea all the way to the end."

The Academy Award nominee revealed why he created A Star is Born, "I wanted to tell a love story, and I wanted there to be singing. A lot of that was because the directors I admired weren’t hiring me and because they have already made a decision in their mind whether you’re right or not for something."

