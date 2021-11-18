Bradley Cooper REVEALS the story behind his Oscars performance with Lady Gaga that sparked romance rumours

Remember when Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga left everyone speechless with their chemistry during the Oscars 2019 performance? Well, the actor recently opened up about the same during an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter and clarified that it was an "act" they put up because he was nervous to sing live in front of the audience at the event.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had everyone believe that something was brewing between the two when the A Star is Born co-stars performed to their Academy-Award winning track Shallow at the prestigious event. Clarifying the romance rumours nearly two years after the event, the 46-year-old actor stated that they "definitely were acting."

Further explaining the reason for why they decided to make it seem like an extension of the film's romantic scene, the actor added, "Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level. They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people… It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience", via THR.

Cooper is not the only one though who has spoken about the said Oscars performance. Previously, Lady Gaga also addressed the rumours surrounding the same and mentioned that it was what they wanted people to see while performing a love song. She also mentioned that the duo had worked extremely hard for that performance to look like it was a romantic moment that would be a fitting tribute to their film, A Star is Born.

