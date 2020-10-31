Bradley Cooper sends special message to fellow Pennsylvania voters: Human decency is riding on this election

Bradley Cooper recently opened up about the ongoing US elections and sent an important message to voters in his home state Pennsylvania. Scroll down to read what he said.

Bradley Cooper recently spoke out in his second voting PSA during election season and this time he sent an important message to fans in his home state of Pennsylvania. A recent Supreme Court ruling left open the possibility that the Court might return to the question of whether PA can accept absentee ballots received after election day, so Bradley wanted fans to get their ballots in ASAP.

“Hello, I’m Bradley Cooper, and I’m very proud to be from Pennsylvania. I was born in Abington – I grew up in Montgomery County. And I care a lot about PA, and that’s why I need to share this extremely important message with you PA voters. Make sure to deliver your ballot in person before 8 pm on November 3. There is a strong chance that that ballot if it’s delivered after 8 pm, will not be counted on the 3rd,” he said. Watch the full video here.

Bradley continued, “There’s so much riding on this election. Human decency is riding on this election. So go to IWillVote.com/PA and make sure you get your ballot in before 8 pm on November 3. Thank you.”

If you missed it, earlier this month, Bradley broke down the dos and the don’ts for Pennsylvania voters. The 45-year-old actor teamed up with Now This News and broke down how citizens can check it they’re registered to vote, what to bring to the voting station, how to vote by mail and more. The deadline to register online in Pennsylvania was October 19, and Bradley said at the time that “it takes less than five minutes.”

Bradley also talked about the naked ballot debacle, which caused an uproar online late last month. “If you skip the first step and just use the return envelope, your ballot will be considered a ‘naked ballot,’” he shared about it. “One of the most common mistakes people make is not signing their mail-in ballot.”

