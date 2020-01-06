Bradley Cooper shows off his maintained physique; Check out

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper showcased his toned physique in a tight white T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans while hanging out at a friend's Santa Monica home.

The "Hangover" actor showed off his well maintained physique as he reached his friend's beach-side driveway. He covered up his eyes with a pair of gold aviators that featured dark-tinted lenses, reports dailymail.co.uk. He sported a pair of boot-cut denim jeans and camel brown loafers too. He looked excited to have some guy time with his friend as he made his way up the home's steps.

Cooper has been laying pretty low since his directorial debut "A Star Is Born" in 2018, but he was spotted on Friday during the 20th Annual AFI Awards in Beverly Hills. For the event, he was fully suited up with his assistant by his side. Fellow actors Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more were in attendance at the star-studded luncheon. Cooper was clicked while having a chat with DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, Cooper received producer credit for Todd Phillip's "Joker", which is nominated for several Golden Globe awards.

Credits :IANS

