Bradley Cooper snaps baby mama Irina Shayk and their daughter Lea as model shares rare glimpse.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split ways in 2019 after four years of partnership. However, the couple have always put on a united front for their 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. As co-parents, Bradley and Irina have made it a point to not share any photos of their daughter on social media. While they are papped several times by the paparazzi out and about in New York City, the former lovers have restrained from sharing Lea's photos on social media.

On Wednesday, Irina made an exception as the super model shared a rare glimpse of her and Lea which was captured by baby Daddy Bradley Cooper. Taking to Instagram, Irina shared a series of photos of herself modelling at home. The model wore a black cut-out dress and matching fur coat from Burberry's Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection and as usual looked stunning.

In one of the photos, Irina and Bradley's daughter Lea photo-bombed the picture and the model did not mind. Irina held on to Lea's hand as Bradley snapped her in the frame and shared a glimpse. However, the parents were still conscious to not share her entire picture. Lea can be seen wearing a red textured sweater and patterned leggings as she hold on to her mum's hands with both hands.

Sharing the photo, Irina credited her ex Bradley and captioned it, "(black heart emoji) My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry. (camera emoji) by daddy."

In the past, Irina has called Bradley the "most amazing dad" and even opened up about co-parenting last year. While speaking to Elle, Irina said, "I never understood the term co-parenting. When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

