Bradley Cooper starrer Licorice Pizza gets a release date in India; Deets Inside

Universal Pictures' 'Licorice Pizza,' which was released internationally at the end of November, received a lot of critical praise for its depiction of a love tale between two characters who are 10 years apart in age. After making ripples throughout the world, the film is expected to excite cinephiles in India with a statewide theatre release on February 25, 2022.

The film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and was nominated for Best Picture as well as Best Original Screenplay at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. The film also won the filmmaker a nomination for Best Director. However, Licorice Pizza is set in the early 1970s and has a cast of characters inspired or based on actual individuals who are interwoven into fictional stories about an unorthodox youthful romance. The cast includes Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper to name a few.

Aside from the two protagonists, Licorice Pizza is full of unexpected cameos and side characters that bring Anderson's foggy image of the San Fernando Valley to life, enhancing the tale and offering plenty of smiles and chuckles along the way. Interestingly, Licorice Pizza has also made it to Oscars nominations. Paul Thomas Anderson is generally recognised as one of Hollywood's current geniuses, a guy who creates startling and perhaps inaccessibly distinctive films while being refreshingly frank and unassuming in person.

His films are virtually unanimously commended, even if they do not get widespread acclaim: He's been nominated for Greatest Director and Best Picture twice, for 2007's There Will Be Blood and 2017's Phantom Thread, both painstakingly produced historical dramas that might well be considered among the best of their respective decades, yet he's never won an Oscar. A triumph for Licorice Pizza would be a departure for Anderson, who is functioning in a looser, more emotive manner, outside of the Academy's customary preferences.

