Bradley Cooper thinks award shows are ‘utterly meaningless’: They make one face ego, vanity, & insecurity

Bradley Cooper spoke candidly about his thoughts on award shows and revealed that in his opinion, award ceremonies are “utterly meaningless.” Read what he said below.

Hollywood veteran Bradley Cooper is sharing his candid thoughts on awards shows in a brand new interview. The 45-year-old actor and director chatted with Anthony Ramos, who appeared in his movie A Star Is Born, for a new feature in Interview magazine.

Anthony said, “It’s funny, you hit awards season and it can be easy for us to make it about individual people. But on set, you have your call sheet, and even though you have your leads, it’s a team effort. The grips, the director of photography—that movie is not happening without them. Everyone is the star of that movie.”

Bradley agreed with the sentiment and added, “That awards season stuff is a real test. It’s set up to foster that mentality. It’s quite a thing to work through, and it’s completely devoid of artistic creation. It’s not why you sacrifice everything to create art, and yet you spend so much time being a part of it if you’re, in quotes, ‘lucky enough to be a part of it.’ It’s ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It’s very interesting and utterly meaningless.”

Bradley is no stranger to awards season with eight Oscar nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, seven Critics’ Choice nominations and two wins, five SAG Awards nominations and one win, and three Grammy Awards.

