Bradley Cooper To ‘Hard Launch’ Relationship With Gigi Hadid At Oscars? Here’s What Sources Have To Say

Global icons Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are apparently planning to launch their relationship at the 2024 Oscars. Cooper, who has been nominated for Maestro on Sunday, plans to join the Vanity Fair bash with his supermodel partner, sources reveal. The couple has been keeping a relatively low profile since they started dating in October 2023. However, the duo has been spotted together in multiple places by the media. Moreover, several sources have confirmed that things between them seem to be more serious, and even their families are quite supportive of one another. Let's take a moment and find out more details about the latest buzz about the stars officially launching their relationship at the 2024 Oscars.

The latest scoop about 'hard-launching' their relationship

According to sources, Hadid will join Cooper at the lavish Oscar after-parties. As another insider said, “I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside.”

And don’t expect to see Hadid on the red carpet at Hollywood’s biggest night because Cooper always brings his beloved mom, Gloria Campano. Hadid has met Campano and will be joining them post-Golden Globes for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in LA.

While Cooper's 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, had her public debut at Maestro's LA premiere in December, where she had a cameo as Bernstein's young daughter, she won't be present at the Oscars.

Furthermore, Cooper has remained close to his ex-Russian model, Irina Shayk. After the LA premiere, Shayk posted a cute message online, “Congrats @maestrofilm... So proud, Daddy and Lea.” Hadid has a daughter, Khai, with her ex, Zayn Malik.

Has Cooper been nominated for an Oscar before?

Despite being nominated for an Oscar 12 times, Cooper has yet to secure a win. This year, he's nominated for Best Actor for his role as musical impresario Leonard Bernstein, with co-star Carey Mulligan also nominated for Best Actress as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre Bernstein. The movie, directed by Cooper, has seven nominations in total. We cannot wait to witness the striking duo grace the upcoming Oscars together, and we are certain that their fans are going to have a gala time too.

