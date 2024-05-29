Bradley Cooper Wants to Achieve THIS Major Milestone With GF Gigi Hadid But It Is Not Marriage

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been making headlines since their initial dating rumors. The couple was seen dining together, prompting speculation about their relationship. Since then, they've made several public displays of affection and appear to be getting closer as per Fandom Wire. Both Cooper and Hadid have daughters from previous relationships, which adds an intriguing dynamic to their budding romance.

Serious about taking the next step

According to recent reports, Bradley Cooper is eager to move forward in his relationship with Gigi Hadid. According to Life & Style, the Oscar-nominated actor is seriously considering having another child and hopes to do so before the age of 50. "Bradley has been very vocal about the fact that he wants another child and was hoping that it would happen before he turns 50," according to a source.

Cooper, who turns 50 in January, has made his intentions clear, but no one expects a baby by that date. The source went on to say, "His big birthday is in January, so no one's expecting him to have a baby in his arms by that point, but he's very clear that his intentions with Gigi are very serious. He sees her as baby mama material and says so all the time."

Shared parenting experience

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have children from previous relationships, which appears to strengthen their bond. Cooper has a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with his ex, Irina Shayk. With her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, Hadid has a 3-year-old daughter named Khai. The couple reportedly hopes their children will get along well. “They’re having serious discussions, since at their ages, girls get attached very easily,” according to a source.

This cautious approach indicates their understanding of the potential consequences for their children if their relationship does not work out. “They are cautious not to encourage a close relationship between the girls, fearing potential disappointment if their own relationship does not work,” said a source.

Enjoying each other's company

Despite keeping their relationship private, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were recently spotted on a date night at Taylor Swift's concert in Paris. This public outing reveals that they are enjoying each other's company. Hadid has reportedly encouraged Cooper to be more social, which appears to be having a positive impact on him as per Fandom Wire.

The couple appears to enjoy their time together, with plans for a fun summer ahead. While Hadid wants to take the next step in their relationship, she isn't pressuring Cooper to propose, indicating a comfortable and understanding dynamic between the two.

Future plans: Baby before marriage

While Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are not planning to marry, the couple is reportedly looking forward to having a child together. “Gigi checks all boxes for him, and they both want to have a child together, so it’s just a question of when it happens, but no doubt they’ll be announcing good news very soon,” a source said.

This mutual desire to expand their family suggests that a baby announcement is imminent. For the time being, they are focusing on having fun together and allowing their daughters to bond without rushing their relationship.

