Bradley Cooper wishes Anupam Kher on Silver Linings Playbook's Indian premiere; Says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

The Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper who won everyone's hearts with his impeccable performance in the film A Star Is Born shared a sweet message for Anupam Kher on the Indian premiere of their film Silver Linings Playbook. The part that caught everyone's attention is that American Hustle actor says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' at the end of his message. The Indian fans of the American Sniper actor loved the way he wished Anupam Kher in Indian style for the film's Indian premiere.

The Limitless actor also said that he wishes he could be in the country, but due to the current crisis of the Coronavirus outbreak, he could not be there and hopes that the fans and audience members love the film. The actor looked very handsome in his casual avatar. Bradley sported a grey coloured t-shirt and looked every bit dashing. Hollywood actors Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro play key roles in the Bradley Cooper film. The Hollywood flick Silver Linings Playbook reportedly features Anupam Kher as Bradley Cooper's therapist. The film proved to be a massive success and Anupam Kher also received a lot of appreciation and love for his role.

The film, Silver Linings Playbook was helmed by David O Russell. The fans of The Place Beyond the Pines actor were delighted to see how Bradley Cooper made sure to send a heart-warming message for his co-star on the film's Indian premiere.

